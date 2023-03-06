The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be leaving by a flight for Delhi along with Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Monda on Tuesday.

The central agency sleuths will be presenting him at the Rouse Avenue Courts in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that as directed by the special court of CBI at Asansol on Monday morning, the Asansol Special Correctional Home officials escorted by armed personnel from Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate will leave for Kolkata along with Mondal at 6 a.m, on Tuesday.

After reaching Kolkata, Mondal will be taken to the ESI Hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata for the purpose of medical examination. Once the hospital authorities provide the certificate to Mondal of being medically fit for travelling, the correctional home authorities will hand him over to the ED officials.

As per plans as of now, said sources, the ED officials escorted by central armed forces personnel will rush for the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from the ESI hospital. From there, they will take a flight to Delhi and after reaching the national capital, Mondal will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Courts.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that Mondal’s Delhi visit was inevitable though he made several attempts to avoid that since last year. “In Bengal, he was given royal treatment in the jail, which he will not get in the national capital now,” Ghosh said.

Trinamool Congress leadership has described ED’s attempts to take Mondal to Delhi as an “unnecessary” and “politically motivated” exercise keeping in mind that the central agency already has a full-fledged setup near Kolkata and is also extending its office space and upgrading infrastructure here.

20230306-205602