Cattle scam: Left Front chairman blames Anubrata for his daughter’s fate

NewsWire
Biman Bose, a veteran Marxist and Left Front Chairman in West Bengal, on Monday held Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal responsible for the current condition of his daughter Sukanya Mondal, who is in judicial custody along her father on charges of her involvement in the alleged cattle-smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Speaking at a function of the CPI(M)’s students’ wing, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), on the occasion of International Workers’ Day on Monday, Bose claimed that he does not think that Sukanya Mondal indulged in the alleged cattle-smuggling scam in the manner in which her father did.

“Whenever she was questioned by the central agency about the scam, she used to claim that everything was in the knowledge of her father and their chartered accountant. All her claims might not be untrue,” said Bose.

He also questioned as to who steered Sukanya Mondal to such a state.

“Those who are engaged in political activities should not indulge in imparting wrong lessons to the next generation. Sukanya is a representative of the current generation. She was involved in teaching profession for some years. But who steered her towards the immoral path? It was her father, Anubrata Mondal,” Bose said.

