A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Asansol on Thursday permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED)to take Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Although both CBI and ED are conducting parallel probes in the scam, the matter is mainly heard at this special court of CBI in Asansol and hence getting a clearance from that court was necessary for ED sleuths to take Mondal to New Delhi.

After the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi cleared the ED’s plea for taking the Birbhum party president to the national capital, the latter challenged the order at Delhi High Court, the hearing for which is scheduled on March 17.

Meanwhile, on February 28, the Rouse Avenue Court issued a fresh summons asking Mondal to be personally present at the court.

On the same day, the ED sleuths mailed that summon order to the Asansol Special Correctional Home, where Mondal is serving his judicial custody.

Accordingly, the correctional home authorities forwarded that to the special court of CBI at Asansol for the latter’s direction on this count.

This morning, the judge of the special court of CBI cleared the decks for taking Mondal to New Delhi.

