Delhi Police have busted a cattle slaughtering gang with the arrest of five of its members after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Monday.

During the scuffle between the cops and the criminals, one sub-inspector was attacked with a knife by one of the accused.

The five accused have been identified as Chand alias Arshad, Arkam, Naseem alias Ayan, Anas and Ahmad Gufran.

Furnishing details, DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said a call was received at the Anand Vihar police station regarding theft of cow from the CBD ground near Majar on March 15 after which a case was registered under the relevant sections of the law.

During the intervening night of April 10-11, a tip-off was received that a gang of cow slaughterers might come under the jurisdiction of Shahdara district. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap at a specified location and noticed a car moving at a very high speed.

“The police team tried to stop the car but they did not stop and fled,” the DCP said, adding that the police then chased the car for a long distance before intercepting the vehicle.

“One of the accused persons tried to fire on the police team from a country-made pistol but missed. The team tried to overpower the accused persons but one of them attacked one sub-inspector with a knife due to which he sustained injury on his right hand,” the officer said.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to sell the meat of one cattle for approximately Rs 20,000.

20220411-221003