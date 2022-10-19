A cattle smuggler sustained a bullet injury in an encounter and was later arrested by the Mathura police in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kosi Kalan Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Tripathi, said, “The encounter occurred near Kosi Kamar Road in the Kosi Kalan area police station. The accused Hanif a.k.a. Honey was injured during the encounter and has been admitted to the district hospital.”

Hanif was absconding after an arrest warrant was issued against him on September 5, Tripathi added.

The circle officer further said, “There are ten cases registered against Hanif under serious sections. The police recovered a firearm cartridge and a car also.”

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20221019-123002