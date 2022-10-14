INDIA

Cattle smuggler killed in BSF firing at Bengal’s border with Bangladesh

A youth, allegedly a cattle smuggler, was killed in a firing by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Phansidewa block under Siliguri sub-division in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

The villagers said that they heard a firing sound at around 3.30 a.m.

Sources said that the youth was killed while he was trying to cross the border along with three cows. One of his cows also died in the firing.

The identity of the youth is yet to be established.

As per the last information, tension has gripped the area where the incident took place. The BSF personnel and the cops from the Phansidewa Police station are constantly patrolling the area to prevent aggravation of tension.

This is the second cattle smuggler killed in BSF firing in the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal within a span of just six days. Earlier, on the late night of October 8, a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler Muntaz Hossain, 32 and a resident of Choto Baldia village under Damurhuda sub-district in Bangladesh, was killed in BSF firing at the border area in Nadia district while he was trying to cross borders with cattle.

On being intercepted, Hossain attacked a BSF janwan with a sharp weapon and injured him. In self-defence, the BSF personnel opened fire, killing Hossain.

