INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s plea seeking return to Bengal prison turned down

Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s wish to return to a prison in West Bengal from the Tihar Jail in the national capital was nipped in the bud after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi turned out his plea on this count on Thursday.

Mondal, who’s Trinamool’s Birbhum district President, is one of the prime accused in the alleged cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

While Mondal’s counsel argued that since there is no case registered against his client in Delhi, and the main hearing in the matter is taking place at a special CBI court in Asansol in West Burdwan district, his client should be transferred to the Asansol Special Correctional Home.

He also argued that his client can be brought back to Tihar Jail if a fresh hearing in the matter takes place in the national capital.

However, the ED counsel opposed the argument saying that an accused cannot determine which jail he will be housed at.

Meanwhile, the ED filed a charge sheet against Anubrata Mondal at the filing counter on Thursday. However, the charge sheet did not reach the court on the same day which the court took cognizance of.

The court also directed the central agency to supply a copy of the charge sheet to Mondal and his daughter Sukanya Mondal, who is also in Tihar Jail now for her alleged involvement in the same scam.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on May 8.

20230504-211804

