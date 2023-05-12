INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: Court extends Sukanya Mondal’s judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal, arrested in connection with the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal till July 12.

Manish Kothari, who is Anubrata Mondal’s chartered accountant and was also one of the several accused in the cattle smuggling case, will also remain in custody along with Sukanya.

The two are scheduled to be produced before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) special court after two months.

Last week, the court had issued a notice to the probe agency on the bail plea moved by Sukanya.

Special judge of the Rouse Avenue Court, Raghubeer Singh, had issued the notice to the ED.

On April 27, the ED had arrested Sukanya, after quizzing her about her alleged involvement in the case. Her father, Anubrata Mondal, is also in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the same case.

Earlier, the agency had said that her custody was required to trace the proceeds of crime, establish the money trail and the modus operandi.

