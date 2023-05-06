INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sukanya Mondal’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea moved by Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal in connection with the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Special judge of the Rouse Avenue Court, Raghubeer Singh, issued the notice to the probe agency and posted the matter for hearing on May 12, also the day Sukanya Mondal’s judicial custody ends.

On April 27, a day after her arrest, the court had sent Mondal to three-day ED custody.

The ED had arrested Sukanya, a primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, after quizzing her for her alleged involvement in the case. Her father Anubrata Mondal is also in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the same case.

Special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana had sought Sukanya Mondal’s custody, saying that she was required to be confronted with evidence and the co-accused, including her father. Her custody was also required to trace the proceeds of crime, establish the money trail and the modus operandi, the ED had said.

On April 26, the Delhi High Court had posted for June 1 Anubrata Mondal’s plea challenging a trial court order denying him bail in the same case.

Earlier, Rana had said that Anubrata Mondal’s bail application lacked merit.

The ED had arrested Anubrata Mondal based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF).

