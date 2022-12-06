INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 1.5cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached 32 properties worth Rs 1,58,47,490 in connection with the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The ED said that these properties belonged to Sehgal Hossain and his family members.

Hossain is a close confidant of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent member of this whole smuggling racket used to smuggle cattle across India-Bangladesh Border.

This case was initiated by the ED on the basis of the FIR of the CBI against Satish Kumar (the then Commandant, BSF-36 Battalion), Md Enamul Haque, Md Anarul SK, Md Golam Mustafa and other official of BSF and Indian Customs and unknown others.

The ED had recorded a PMLA case in 2020, based on the CBI’s FIR.

Md Enamul Haque, Satish Kumar and Sehgal Hossain were arrested by the ED in this case and are currently in judicial custody in Delhi.

Two Prosecution Complaints have also been filed in this case and cognizance of both of them have been taken.

In total, assets to the tune of Rs 20.25 crore have been attached by the ED.

Total Proceeds of Crime ascertained in this case till date is Rs 29.43 Crore.

