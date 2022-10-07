INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: ED gets custody of Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took into its custody Sehgal Hossain, the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal in connection the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

ED sleuths have taken Hossain’s custody from the authorities of the Special Correctional Home at Asansol where he was already in custody following his arrest by the CBI.

He was supposed to be in that custody till November 5.

Three senior ED officials arrived here from Delhi on Friday along with a court order that allowed the agency to take Hossain into its custody.

Sources said ED has plans to take him to Delhi for further questioning.

Officials said the quantum of property and assets of Hossian that have been assessed by the ED is not proportionate with his income as a Constable with the West Bengal police.

“The question is if he actually purchased them or someone more influential bought in Hossain’s name. Hence, it has become necessary to take him to custody and question him,” an ED official said.

He further said that during questioning, Hossain had made a constant effort to mislead the officials about which the senior ED officials in Delhi were also apprised.

After getting the green signal on this count from the headquarters, the ED officials approached the court in Asansol with the plea seeking Hossain’s custody. After the court approved their plea, ED officials arrested him.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, the CBI has also filed a fresh chargesheet at a special vacation court in Asansol in the coal smuggling case.

In this chargesheet, Anubrata Mondal’s name has appeared for the first time as the beneficiary of the cattle smuggling scam.

In the chargesheet, CBI has also underlined details of the huge assets and property of Mondal, and his family members.

20221007-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Integrated Pensioners’ Portal planned for ‘Ease of Living’

    MSP committee after Assembly polls in 5 states, govt tells Rajya...

    Utterly shocked and saddened by deportation order: Filippo Osella

    Delhi man killed over personal enmity, suspect flees to Nepal