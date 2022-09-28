INDIA

Cattle smuggling case: Sukanya Mondal submits her income details to CBI

Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, on Wednesday submitted her income-expenditure details to the CBI officials probing the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

She also submitted copies of her income tax returns details for the last five years.

However, instead of physically appearing at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office, Sukanya Mondal sent the details in a sealed envelope through her counsel, who submitted the same at the central agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata.

Sukaya Mondal, who is a primary teacher in a state- run school at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal, is also a director of two companies as well as the co-owner of a couple of rice mills at Bolpur.

CBI officials were intrigued on what basis a primary teacher of a state- run school drawing salary in the few thousands of rupees became directors and owners of these entities and that is why the investigation sleuths had sought her income and expenditure details for the last few years.

Previously too, the CBI sleuths had sought these details from Sukanya Mondal which went unheeded.

Recently, the CBI officers went to her residence at Bolpur and served her the notice seeking details.

According to sources, the CBI sleuths want to have a clear idea about the sources of funds for the businesses in her name.

It is further learnt that CBI had sent notices to two banks where Sukanya Mondal has accounts and sought information whether any transaction in foreign currencies have been made from these accounts or not.

During the recent questioning by CBI, she feigned ignorance about her property details and claimed that her father’s chartered accountant Manish Kothari was aware of it. Kothari has also been questioned by the central agency sleuths in the matter.

Anubrata Mondal is currently in judicial custody at Asansol Special Correction Home in West Burdwan district of West Bengal. He will be presented again at the special court of CBI in Asansol on October 5.

20220928-134605

