Actor-turned-politician and BJP MLA from Kharagpur, Hiranmoy Chatterjee, alleged on Saturday that proceeds of the cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal were invested in a recent Bengali movie produced by Dipak Adhikari alias Dev, the popular actor-turned-Trinamool MP from Ghtatal in East MIdnapore district.

While levelling the allegation, Chatterjee, who is popularly known as Hiran, also referred to superstar Mithun Chakraborty, currently a leading face of West Bengal BJP who also acted in the film produced by Dev.

“The money of cattle smuggling kingpin Enamul Haque was invested in the film produced by Dev. Now if Dev is found guilty, Mithun Chakraborty will have to return the remuneration that he received for acting in that movie,” Chatterjee told newspersons.

Claiming that Mithun is an extremely honest person, Chatterjee reminded that previously too he had returned money which he received as fees for promotional activities of the chit fund entity, Saradha Group. However, Chatterjee also said that if Dev is able to prove that he is innocent and has not received any cattle smuggling proceeds for his film, as a fellow actor he would stand by him.

For the record, Mithun played Dev’s father in the recetly-released film ‘Projapati’, whis is directed by Avijit Sen with Dev Entertainment Ventures as one of the producers.

Reacting to Chatterjee’s comments, Trinamool’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Chatterjee should first try to explain the matter to his own party.

“He is claiming to be with the BJP and so is Mithun Chakraborty. So first he should try to explain the matter to his own party and only after that Dev can be asked for an explanation,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee also rubbished recent rumours that he might be joining Trinamool shortly.

The rumours surfaced after a photo went viral on social media where Chatterjee could be seen with Trinamool’s East Midnapore district coordinator Ajit Maiti.

“The photo was fake and photoshopped. Why should join a party of thieves,” Chatterjee asked.

