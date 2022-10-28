The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, directing her to be present at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi on November 2 for questioning in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Anubrata Mondal’s chartered accountant, Manish Kothari has also been asked to be present at ED’s Delhi office on the day along with relevant documents pertaining to the assets of the Mondal family.

To recall, Sukanya Mondal was supposed to appear at ED’s Delhi office on October 27. However, she did not turn up citing some personal reasons.

Meanwhile, a lower court in Delhi on Friday remanded Sehgal Hossain, bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal to eight more days in ED custody.

On Friday the ED counsel had also sought the permission of the court to summon Hossain’s mother and wife to Delhi for questioning, putting them face-to- face with Hossian.

ED sources said Sukanya Mondal was supposed to be questioned on the companies wherein she is named the director as well as the rice mills in which she is the “partner”.

The two companies — ANM Agrochem Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited — are already under the scanner of both ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also conducting a parallel probe into the cattle smuggling scam.

In both firms, Sukanya Mondal is one of the two directors and the central agency sleuths believe that these two corporate entities are basically shell companies meant for channelising the crime proceeds.

Recently, the CBI had submitted a charge sheet where it said that Sukanya Mondal’s annual income increased from Rs 3.10 lakhs in the 2013-14 financial year to Rs 1.45 crore in 2020-21.

Apart from that she also has a fixed deposit worth Rs 3 crore.

Sources further said that their officers also want to question Sukanya Mondal on certain properties which were registered under her name, and were purchased at prices much lower than the prevailing market rates only to be sold off later at much higher prices.

20221028-211404