The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed to have caught an employee at Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala here, who was acting as a spy and was tasked to keep an eye on Khan and collect crucial information.

PTI spokesperson Shahbaz Gill claimed that the spy was assigned to install a specific device to record the communications at the residence.

“The black USB like device, recovered from the spy is an extremely sensitive gadget that could record voice in the room where it was installed as well as of the one beside it,” claimed Shahbaz Gill.

“He (spy) was given Rs 50,000 and told to install the device. Upon completing the initial task, he would carry out this task on regular basis,” Gill added.

Gill, while showing the alleged spying device, also claimed that while this device was password-protected and runs with the help of software, and that it also had a tiny mic in it.

“I fear that probably his next task would have been to plant an explosive device inside the residence,” the spokesperson said.

While the issue gained political attention, Islamabad police also revealed that they had also taken into custody another person from Khan’s residence under suspicion of being a spy.

As per the Islamabad police “a reporter belonging to a local private TV channel had handed over a man who couldn’t talk properly and so he hadn’t been identified yet”.

“Medical tests would be carried out to ascertain the mental and physical condition of the suspect. The man had been under arrest inside Bani Gala before been taken to the police station,” stated the police.

“No evidence has been provided to the police by the reporter to ascertain the details about the suspected man,” the police added.

Law enforcement agencies and the police has also asked Khan to provide a list of employees working at Bani Gala, but despite multiple requests the details are yet to be provided.

Police maintains that they could not check backgrounds of people working at Bani Gala until the list is not provided to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan has been saying that his “life is in danger” and has even recorded a video, mentioning the names of persons, who he believes would be responsible if something happens to him.

Khan has accused the current government of ousting him off power through an “orchestrated conspiracy led by the US” for a regime change. Khan has called for a strong resistance against the current setup and has vowed to continue protesting until early elections are not announced in the country.

