INDIA

Caught on camera: Delhi Police nab two men filming hooliganism to recruit youngsters into gang

NewsWire
0
0

The Police have arrested two men in Delhi for allegedly filming their hooliganism and sharing it on social media to lure youngsters into joining their gang, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Bunty (23) and Rahul (22), both residents of Swaroop Nagar.

According to Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), the two were apprehended on Sunday while they were planning to rob and seek vengeance against members of a rival gang.

The duo was known to operate in Mukundpur, Swaroop Nagar and other Delhi border areas.

“Upon conducting a search, the police found four firearms and an equal number of live cartridges in their possession,” said the DCP.

He said that the investigation has uncovered that the duo had been filming their violent behaviour and sharing it on social media to lure youngsters into joining their gang.

The police stated that the two have been linked to multiple cases of robbery and snatching in the Swaroop Nagar and Adarsh Nagar areas.

20230501-205201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia-Pacific faces huge 2.16 mn cybersecurity workforce shortage

    Hotel staff set ablaze Army officer’s car in Lucknow

    David Warner’s availability for Mumbai ODI against India to be assessed:...

    School at protest site transforming lives of ragpickers