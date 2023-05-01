The Police have arrested two men in Delhi for allegedly filming their hooliganism and sharing it on social media to lure youngsters into joining their gang, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Bunty (23) and Rahul (22), both residents of Swaroop Nagar.

According to Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), the two were apprehended on Sunday while they were planning to rob and seek vengeance against members of a rival gang.

The duo was known to operate in Mukundpur, Swaroop Nagar and other Delhi border areas.

“Upon conducting a search, the police found four firearms and an equal number of live cartridges in their possession,” said the DCP.

He said that the investigation has uncovered that the duo had been filming their violent behaviour and sharing it on social media to lure youngsters into joining their gang.

The police stated that the two have been linked to multiple cases of robbery and snatching in the Swaroop Nagar and Adarsh Nagar areas.

