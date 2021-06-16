The Cauvery Water Management authority’s first meeting for the current year will be held on June 22. Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin had written to union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to ensure the state’s share of water.

Stalin in his letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister has requested him to take steps to advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure that Tamil Nadu is supplied of its share of water. “The water to Tamil Nadu be supplied according to the monthly schedule prepared by the Supreme Court of India,” Stalin pointed out in the letter.

According to the schedule of the Supreme Court, the state is to get 9.19 million cubic feet (tmcft) and till July 31, the state is to get 24 tmcft.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, the Cauvery water regulation authority will meet online on June 17 and discuss the finer points to be presented in the Cauvery Water Management authority’s meet on June 22.

Both the meetings will be held online and with the onset of South West Monsoon, the meetings are necessary and important as Cauvery water sharing has been a major issue in South India.

–IANS

