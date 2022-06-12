Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay cruised to a 5-0 win over Panama in their international friendly here on Saturday.

The outgoing Manchester United striker opened the scoring in the 39th minute at the Centenario stadium with a low finish after Giorgian Arrascaeta’s assist.

Cavani doubled the lead just after half-time by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Alex Rodriguez.

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate in the team’s last home match before the World Cup, reports Xinhua.

