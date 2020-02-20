Cavani reaches 200-goal milestone in PSG’s win over Bordeaux

Paris, Feb 24 (IANS) Edinson Cavani bagged his 200th goal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marquinhos netted twice to help the defending champions edge Bordeaux 4-3.

The landmark goal for PSG’s all-time leading scorer on Sunday came in the form of a 25th minute equaliser, after South Korean international Hwang Ui-jo’s header gave Bordeaux the lead at the Parc des Princes in the 18th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria’s cross from the left set up Cavani’s powerful header, his 200th goal in 298 games since he joined the French powerhouse from Napoli in 2013.

The league leaders suffered a blow in the 17th minute when their captain Thiago Silva limped off and was replaced by Senegal international Idrissa Gueye.

Di Maria had another assist just one minute into first half injury time as his free-kick found Marquinhos, who scored with his shoulder to put Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead.

But Sergio Rico, in for the inured Keylor Navas, slipped up as his poor clearance crashed into Bordeaux’s defender Pablo and the ball bounced back into the net to make it 2-2 before the break.

A reinvigorated PSG continued to put pressure on the visitors in the second half.

Marquinhos’ second and a Kylian Mpappe goal gave the hosts a two-goal lead at 4-2. Ruben Pardo was on target in the 83rd minute with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area to make it 4-3.

But the drama was not over yet.

Brazilian star Neymar was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for dragging Yacine Adli to the floor in the stoppage time.

