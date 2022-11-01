BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CBDT condones delay in filing of Form 10A

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has condoned the delay in filing of Form 10A, up to November 25, in respect of certain provisions of Sections 12A/10(23C)/80G/35 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

As per the provisions of the act, Form 10A was required to be filed electronically by June 30, 2021. However the deadline was extended to August 31, 2021, and then to March 31, 2022.

The extensions were given in view of the representations received by the CBDT and with a view to avoid genuine hardship to taxpayers.

Considering the situation, the CBDT condoned the delay in filing of Form 10A, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

20221101-205007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Goa resume mining? Industry dependents seek clarity

    Samsung launches Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones in India

    RBI extends deadlines for meeting thresholds under Covid restructuring scheme

    RS adjourned 2nd time over fuel hike issue