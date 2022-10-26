The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. The earlier due date was October 31.

The extension was given as extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said.

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.

