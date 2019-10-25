CBDT extends IT returns date in J&K, Ladakh till Nov 30

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended, till November 30, the date for filing of Income Tax Returns for the assessees in all categories in newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of disruptions in internet services there.

In an order, the CBDT said that it “further extends due date of filing of Income tax returns/tax audit reports to 30th November, 2019 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh who were/are required to file the income tax returns/tax audit reports…”

It said the extension is being given “on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The reference to “disturbances” was apparently to the partial suspension of internet services which continues there.

“It is also clarified that ITRs filed by certain categories of income tax assessees who were required to file ITRs by 31.08.2019 but have filed ITRs after 31.08.2019 till the date of issuance of this order shall be deemed to have filed within the due date… ,” the order said.

–IANS

akk/vd