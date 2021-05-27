The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of three members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

In a circular issued on Thursday by the Department of Personnel and Training, Anu J. Singh, J.B. Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi both IRS 1985 batch officers have been appointed CBDT Members. They are amongst the most senior officers in the income tax department.

Modi goverment stuck to script and chose to fill long-vacant slots in the direct taxes czardom without obsessing over seniority or even rules related to retirement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), oversees of the dreaded income tax administration has a chairman and six members. Four of the member posts are vacant. Chairman, P.C. Mody, too is on extension, his third, and slated to demit office on May 31.

This may mean two things. First, that vigilance clearance sought for four officers ultimately whittled down to only three – the name of Rashmi Saxena Sahni (IRS 1984 Sl.No.45) seniormost among the shortlist of four sent for vigilance clearance, went missing from the list announced today.

Second, even among the three members announced today, Singh’s name upended Mohapatra even though she is placed ahead of him in the 1985 batch.

The field for chairman CBDT will be clearer when portfolios of the members are available.

A big pointer will be the position of member investigation, held in dual charge by the past two chairmen directly.

As per sources, 1984 batch IRS officer Rashmi Saxena Sahni was also in the fray for the post. Sahni is currently posted as Principal Director General, Administration, and Tax Payers Services in Delhi

Mohapatra is currently working as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sarangi is currently working as Principal Director General Vigilance in Delhi. Singh is currently posted as Principal CCIT Delhi.

–IANS

san/rs