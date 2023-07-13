The recently released teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘OMG 2’ has landed into trouble over a scene featuring Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water.

In the scene, Lord Shiva played by Akshay is seen anointed with the water coming from the railway.

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CFBC) has refused to give the certificate to release the film. At present, the film has been sent to the review committee.

In the teaser, Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar and Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the role of a supreme Shiva devotee.

With the particular scene in question, social media users have shown their anger as they say their sentiments have been hurt by this scene.

The film is set to release on August 11.

The satirical comedy-drama film is directed by Amit Rai.

It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautamand Arun Govil. The film reportedly revolves around the subject of Sex education in Indian schools.

