INDIA

CBI accepts Sisodia’s request, will send him a fresh summon

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accepted the request of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking more time to join the probe.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia wrote a letter to the CBI seeking seven days’ time.

The CBI will now issue a fresh summon to Sisodia with a new date to join the investigation.

Sisodia has alleged that it is the BJP which is behind the scenes. He alleged that he was busy in giving the final touches to the Delhi budget when he was called to join the investigation.

“I am a finance minister too. I have to prepare the Delhi Budget. It will be sent to the Centre for approval. The BJP is using the CBI to stop us in doing development. I have sought time,” said Sisodia.

Now as the CBI has accepted his request, he will be sent a fresh summon.

20230219-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Assembly’s monsoon session from Aug 9 to 12

    Kannada actress Swathi’s face swollen after root canal surgery

    K’taka BJP postpones cabinet expansion over cross voting fear

    Alva files nomination for V-P, says winning and losing part of...