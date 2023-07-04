A day after the CBI filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection to the IRCTC land for jobs scam, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Tuesday said the probe agency’s move was not surprising.

“We were expecting such an act from the pet parrots of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even Tejashwi Yadav was aware about such an action against him since the last six months or so. The CBI has investigated it (the case) a couple of times and submitted its report with no evidence against him. His name was not in the charge sheet as well. After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, they have started targeting him. It is a deliberate attempt by Modi to frame a case,” Lalan Singh said.

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that NCP leaders were involved in corruption cases to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. Now, they have joined as an alliance partner of the BJP. They went under the washing machine of Narendra Modi and came out clean. Tejashwi Yadav is not compromised with his threat and hence pet parrots are against him.

“People of the country will act against him and BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are threatening the opposition leaders. Democracy is being killed. It is no more in the country. What is the meaning of democracy? It allows right to speech, right of work but unfortunately all these rights to work independently is coming to a stage of closure. They are controlling the constitutional bodies. They have controlled the media organisations as well,” he claimed.

Lalan Singh is facing charges of handing over the evidence to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pertaining to the IRCTC land for job scam.

In response, BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others were involved in wrongdoings in the past. Moreover, BJP is not the complainant in this case. It was complained about by JD(U) national president Lalan Singh. Now, the CBI is taking action against them. What is wrong with it?”

2023070433615