CBI announces Rs 1 lakh reward on absconding IRS officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh for providing information on absconding IRS officer Santosh Kumar Karnani who was posted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Ahmedabad

Karnani, an accused in a Rs 30 lakh alleged bribery case, went underground after the CBI conducted raids.

An arrest warrant has also been isused against him by a Special CBI court.

During investigation, the CBI on two seperate days 19 and 21 November had conducted searches at around 21 locations including at the premises of relatives of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles and investment of Rs 41,96,743 in the form of fixed deposits.

The documents recovered during searches are still being scrutinised.

The accused has not joined the investigation.

After this the CBI moved a concerned court in Bhadra, Ahmedabad and got issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

“A reward of Rs. One lakh has been declared by the CBI which will be given to any person from general public who will give credible information leading to his arrest. The posters relating to said reward have already been circulated at various places,” the agency said.

The accused had moved an anticipatory bail plea, which was dismissed by the Special Court.

The CBI said that sincere efforts are being made to trace the absconding accused.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

