INDIA

CBI apprehends 3 Delhi cops for demanding bribe

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at GTB Enclave Police Station and apprehended three police personnel including an inspector rank official for allegedly demanding bribe to cancel bail.

No comment was made by the CBI in this respect while the senior police officers confirmed the incident.

A senior police official said that a raid was conducted by the CBI officials at around 12:30 p.m. at Police Station GTB Enclave. The CBI had lodged an FIR in which inspector Shiv Charan Meena was accused of corruption.

“Meena allegedly demanded bribe for bail cancellation of one accused Ravinder alias Titu who was released on bail in an Arms Act case. Meena has been apprehended by the CBI team, though no recovery is made,” the police said.

The police said that the CBI team conducted search at police station premise including adjoining rooms, gallery, corridor etc but recovery could not be effected.

“The CBI team has taken inspector Shiv Charan Meena, ASI Trilok Chand Dabas and DHG Rishi with them for further interrogation. In this regard, a case has been registered by the CBI,” the police said.

