The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Directors of a West Bengal-based Chit Fund Company from their hideouts in Uttar Pradesh.

The directors were based in West Bengal’s Asansol and Burdwan.

A CBI spokesperson said that the two accused have been identified as Saket Banerjee and Kamaljeet Banerjee, both Directors of Global Infra Energy Limited, who have been absconding since the agency registered a case.

The official said that both were arrested from their hideouts in Lucknow’s upscale Gomti Nagar area.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, he said.

The CBI had registered a case on September 15, 2017 on the orders of the High Court of Jharkhand. It had taken over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered at a police station in Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

The CBI said that in the FIR it has been alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with other directors of the company and in pursuance thereof, the accused induced the common public with the promise of unrealistically high returns of their investments claiming that the company was authorized for doing so by the statutory bodies like RBI, ROC and SEBI.

It also said that the victims, so induced, were made to part with their money by way of investing in the various deposit schemes of the company.

The said Directors thereafter fled without making payment of the maturity amount. –IANS

aks/dpb