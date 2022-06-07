INDIA

CBI arrests 2 including MCD’s JE in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested two persons including a junior engineer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) posted at Preet Vihar and a Beldar in connection with a bribery case.

A senior CBI official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Kumar, the JE of the MCD and Sukhdev, the Beldar (mason).

The CBI official said that a case was registered against them on the complaint lodged by the victim.

It was alleged that both the accused demanded bribe from the complainant for allowing him to keep material outside his shop and demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 from him. The CBI after lodging a case formed a team to look into the matter.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Beldar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 for himself and on behalf of the junior engineer.

The CBI also conducted search operation at the office as well as residential premises of both the accused.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the designated Court at Delhi.

20220607-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Priyanka to boost Congress through ‘Kisan Panchayat’

    Escape from Ukraine: ‘Ghar Wapasi’ for 219 Indians by AI flight...

    Thrikkakara bypoll: Cong candidate leads with over 6,000 votes

    Govt blocks Telegram Channel with derogatory posts about Hindu women