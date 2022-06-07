The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested two persons including a junior engineer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) posted at Preet Vihar and a Beldar in connection with a bribery case.

A senior CBI official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Kumar, the JE of the MCD and Sukhdev, the Beldar (mason).

The CBI official said that a case was registered against them on the complaint lodged by the victim.

It was alleged that both the accused demanded bribe from the complainant for allowing him to keep material outside his shop and demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 from him. The CBI after lodging a case formed a team to look into the matter.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Beldar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 for himself and on behalf of the junior engineer.

The CBI also conducted search operation at the office as well as residential premises of both the accused.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the designated Court at Delhi.

20220607-164202