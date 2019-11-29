CBI arrests 2 of ponzi scheme firm for duping investors

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it had arrested a CMD and a Director of a ponzi scheme company in West Bengal in connection with a chit fund case probe.

Arrested persons are Ajay Chakraborty, CMD, and Sanjit Chakraborty, Director, both of Jugantor Realty and Jugantor Gold and Jewellery.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegation that they, in pursuance to a criminal conspiracy with other directors of the company and group companies, had illegally collected Rs 78 crore from investors under various fraudulent schemes, which assured high returns on maturity.

The accused shut the company and misappropriated the money.

–IANS

aks/pcj