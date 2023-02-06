INDIA

CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three persons including two officials of Northern Railway and a contractor in connection with a bribe case, an official said, adding that the probe agency also recovered Rs 1.02 crore in cash.

The arrested individuals were identified as Santosh Kumar — the main accused; Sajjan Kumar, a contractor, and Rampal, a deputy chief engineer with the Railways.

“Rampal and Kumar were receiving the bribe amount from Sajjan when they were held,” the CBI said.

A large portion of the Rs 1.02 crore was kept at the house of Rampal who is the father-in-law of Kumar.

20230206-202002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The day that marks the beginning of spring

    BIS moves in on fraud product reviews: Must include films (IANS...

    Goa Magistrate asks people to refrain from pointing laser lights on...

    Clearing encroachments in India’s Silicon Valley appear to be ‘distant dream’