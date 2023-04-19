INDIA

CBI arrests 3 in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons including a sweeper and a woman nursery teacher of Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur, in connection with a bribery case pertaining to seeking bribes from candidates for jobs.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Deep Ramesh Saktel, the sweeper; Chandrasekhar Krishanji Lanjewar, ex vice-president, Kamptee Cantonment Board, and Chandrasekhar Kuwarlal, the candidate who applied for the post of gardener on the allegations that the public servants of Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB) in connivance with the private persons (touts) were running a recruitment racket.

It was alleged that they were approaching the candidates and assuring them employment in the recruitment for the post of Assistant Teacher, Mali and Safai Karamchari, in lieu of huge bribes.

Chandrasekhar Krishanji Lanjewar had been regularly contacting Saktel to approach the eligible candidates whose names appeared in the list published by the Kamptee Cantonment Board for the post of Assistant Teacher, Mali and Safai Karamchari.

Saktel contacted the candidate Kuwarlal, who had appeared for the post of Mali and assured him of his selection.

“Kuwarlal after selection to the post of Mali in KCB paid an amount of Rs 50,000 initially to Saktel and discussed with him about the remaining payment and agreed to pay Rs 11.50 lakh. The CBI laid a trap and caught Saktel while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh as a first instalment out of total bribe of Rs 11,50,000 on behalf of Lanjewar. Kuwarlal was also nabbed,” said the official.

During the investigation, the role of a Nursery Teacher, Sheetal Ramteke working on contact basis in KCB School, Nagpur, came to light and she was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

All the three arrested accused were presented before a special CBI court which remanded them to CBI’s custody till April 21.

