INDIA

CBI arrests 3 in Hanskhali gang-rape, murder case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said it has arrested three persons in connection with the sensational gang-rape and murder case of 14-year-old girl at Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

“During the course of investigation, the role of the accused has allegedly been found and accordingly, they have been arrested. The arrested accused will be presented before the competent court,” a CBI official said.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 12 ordered a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth.

Earlier, the local police was looking into the matter.

The CBI after taking over the probe lodged a fresh case and formed a team of elite officials to look into the matter.

The 14-year-old victim who belonged to Schedule Caste on April 4 reported having a severe pain in the lower abdomen. On April 5, she succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death is said to be excessive bleeding. The irony was that she was cremated without any post-mortem and death certificate.

On April 10, an FIR was lodged in this connection with the Hanskhali police station by the family members of the victim with the help of state run Child Line. The family members were initially not coming forward due to threats from the accused and his family.

It was alleged by the family members that she went to attend a birthday party at the house of the accused where she was made to have drinks laced with sedatives. And after being drugged, she was allegedly raped by the accused.

20220424-234824

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vax confirmation text of 4 beneficiaries on Omar’s number!

    Trinamool leader resigns from Goa; says party lacks principles

    Ladakh launches month-long water campaign

    Voting begins for 2nd phase of Assam assembly polls