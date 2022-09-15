INDIA

CBI arrests 4 including Delhi Police officer in 2 separate cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have arrested a Superintendent and a Tax Clerk, both officials of the Cantonment Board, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000, a CBI official said.

The official added that a case was registered against Shailendra Sharma, the Superintendent and Tax Clerk Raman Agarwal on a complaint alleging that they were demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 which was reduced to Rs 25,000 from the complainant for getting his mutation file processed.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

In another case, the CBI has arrested a Head Constable of Delhi Police posted at Gandhinagar police station and a private person for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, a CBI official said.

The official added that a case was registered on a complaint against two police head constables Amit Malik and Neeraj Rana on the allegations of demanding undue bribe of Rs 20,000 for releasing the gas stove/bhatti and cylinder taken away by them from a complainant’s shop located at New Delhi’s Nanak Basti and also for not implicating him in a criminal case.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended a private person Deepak while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on behest of two accused police head constables.

Later on, Amit was also arrested.

Both the accused police constables will be produced before the Delhi court.

20220916-000006

