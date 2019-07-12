CBI arrests 7 in NPCC bribery case

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The CBI on Monday arrested seven persons, including public servants, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for processing and passing of bills pertaining to the contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited.

Searches have also been conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati and Gwalior which led to recovery of several incriminating documents and articles, the CBI said.

All the arrested accused are being produced before competent courts day, the agency added.

–IANS

