CBI arrests a Customs official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Superintendent of Customs in Kolkata for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man through a Customs House Agent (CHA) for releasing a consignment of the complainant’s firm, which was imported from China.

A senior CBI officer said that a case was registered against Pawan Kumar, Superintendent of Customs, Kolkata Port, for demanding illegal gratification of Rs 3,00,000 from the victim.

Kumar later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 1,00,000 and finally agreed to accept Rs 50,000 for releasing the consignment after meeting the victim.

The penalty of the said consignment had been accruing since January, and it increased to Rs 3,00,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at two premises of the accused in West Bengal and Bihar.

20230418-171402

