INDIA

CBI arrests absconding accused in 2012 rhino poaching case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an absconding accused in a 2012 rhino poaching case.

A senior CBI official said that the accused was identified as Raidang Engti.

“After persistent and incessant efforts, the CBI traced the accused to the Lhomithi village in Dimapur. Following a raid he was arrested,” the central probe agency said.

The CBI had registered a case on the request of Assam government and subsequently and took over the investigation based on an FIRr registered at the Rongmongwe police station in Karbi Anglong.

The complaint alleged that on July 1, 2012, a rhino was killed by unidentified poachers and the horn was cut off.

The carcass of the animal was found in a ditch in Longkoi Tisso village in Karbi Anglong.

During Investigation, it was found that after killing the rhino, the horn was sold to the arrested accused in Dimapur.

The complicity of the accused had emerged as the person through whom the poached horn was traded and transacted for a hefty amount, said the CBI.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 31, 2018, against five accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court in Dimapur.

