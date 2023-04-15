INDIA

CBI arrests ASI of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakhs from a woman to help her in an NDPS case.

The accused has used the term “10 kg suji” as code word to demand bribe.

A source said that the ASI identified as Rupesh “demanded Rs 30 lakhs from the woman assuring that he would help her in the NDPS related case. Rs 12 lakhs out of the Rs 30 lakhs had been paid”.

“But the ASI was pressurising the woman to pay a balance of Rs 18 lakhs. After this the woman approached the CBI,” the source said.

The victim said that the accused was demanding money through a middleman, adding that the CBI first initiated a preliminary inquiry and found that the allegations were true.

“We learnt that the accused was asking to immediately pay Rs 10 lakhs. For this he was using the code-word ’10 kg Suji le aaye’,” said the source.

The CBI lodged an FIR and arrested the ASI.

The central probe agency however, has not made any official comment on the development.

