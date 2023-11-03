CBI arrests Assistant Audit Officer for taking bribe in Bhubaneswar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Audit Officer, PAG (Audit-1) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,500 from a person in Bhubaneswar.

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar Panigrahy.

According to the CBI, a case has been registered based on a complaint against Panigrahy in Bhubaneswar.

The allegations revolve around the accused demanding a bribe of Rs. 6,500 from a complainant in exchange for not raising any audit objections regarding the medical bills of the complainant’s office.

Furthermore, it was alleged that the accused demanded this bribe of Rs. 6,500, which amounted to 10 per cent of the total medical bill of Rs. 65,000, as he had refrained from objecting to the medical bills during the audit.

“The CBI set up a sting operation and apprehended the accused while he was in the process of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 6,500 from the complainant,” said a senior CBI official.

“Subsequent searches were conducted at the accused’s premises in Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, leading to the recovery of documents related to immovable properties in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Berhampur,” said the official.

