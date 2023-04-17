INDIA

CBI arrests assistant commissioner of income tax

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a former assistant commissioner of income tax, Ahmedabad, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to bribery of Rs 30 lakh.

The accused was identified as Vivek Johri. The CBI registered the case on October 12, 2022.

The official said that Johri facilitated the escape of said additional commissioner from his office by helping and creating a ruckus during trap proceedings on October 4, 2022 laid by ACB Gujarat.

The additional commissioner before escaping from the state ACB had handed over two mobile handsets to Johri.

“Johri disposed off the two mobile handsets by throwing them in the Sabarmati river on the directions of said additional commissioner of income tax. The CBI has recovered both the mobiles (including one phone of Real Me make) from the Sabarmati river with the help of divers and other agencies using diving equipment and remotely operated vehicle equipped with SONAR technology,” said the official.

The arrested accused was produced before a special CBI court which remanded him to CBI custody till April 17.

