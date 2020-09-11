CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS in graft case

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it arrested an Assistant Director of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) posted in Jammu and Kashmir in a graft case.

The arrested officer has been identified as Umesh Kumar Verma, Assistant Director of the BCAS in Jammu and Kashmir for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

A CBI official said that a case was registered against Verma on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for granting entry passes to the employees of the complainant who were engaged in providing manpower services at the Jammu Airport.

“The accused was allegedly pressurising and harassing the complainant to pay the bribe and when the complainant refused to do so, his application was rejected,” the CBI FIR alleged.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

After the arrest of Verma, the CBI sleuths carried out searches at the residential and official premises of the accused in Srinagar (J&K) and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Verma will be produced before the court in Jammu later in the day.

