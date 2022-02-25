INDIA

CBI arrests assistant director of DDA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for favouring a man.

A senior CBI official on Friday said that a case was registered against Pankaj Kumar, the Assistant Director, DDA, Laxmi Nagar-II, on the charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to clear the file related to the issuance of a conveyance deed of property in the name of his wife.

The accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 30,000 after negotiations, the probe agency added.

The agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.

The official said that searches were conducted at three locations on the premises of the accused.

The accused will be produced in the competent court in Delhi.

20220225-144004

