INDIA

CBI arrests bizman Amandeep Singh Dhal in Delhi excise policy case

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd., in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to information, Dhal was placed under arrest on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 1 and his questioning had led the arrest of Arun Pillai.

Dhal os presently lodged at the Tihar Jail.

A CBI source said that the central probe agency may need to grill him in the matter.

“Dhal played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group. He received a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released. Dhal shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu. He also made arrangements of meeting between South Group persons and Vijay Nair,” said the source.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and are trying to make a watertight supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

