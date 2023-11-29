CBI arrests BSNL officials in Bhopal graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested a Principal General Manager and an SDE, both working in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal in a bribery case.

A CBI official said that the accused have been identified as Mahendra Singh, posted as Principal General Manager of BSNL and Rakesh Yadav, SDE, BSNL, both posted in Bhopal.

The official said that a case was registered on complaint against Yadav and Singh, both working in BSNL, Bhopal on the allegations of demanding undue advantage from complainant.

The official said that it was alleged that a chargesheet for departmental disciplinary action was issued to the Complainant by PGM and the further proceedings in the matter were pending.

“It was further alleged that the SDE demanded undue advantage of Rs 40,000 from complainant and informed him that the PGM of BSNL had demanded the said bribe for amicable settlement of pending chargesheet in his favour,” the official said.

The official further said that it was also alleged that Yadav told the complainant that in case, he would not pay the demanded bribe, then PGM would take strict action against him.

Yadav also allegedly informed the Complainant that the PGM had asked to initially pay an amount of Rs 15,000 out of total bribe of Rs 40,000 and rest of the amount can be given subsequently, the official said.

“CBI laid a trap and caught Singh while accepting bribe of Rs 15000 from Complainant,” the official said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of PGM at Bhopal which led to recovery of cash Rs 8 lakh, 240.5 gm of Gold and 1915 gm Silver items, and incriminating documents.

Later, Yadav was also caught. During search at his premise incriminating documents and locker key were recovered, the official said.

Both the accused were produced before the competent court at Bhopal and were remanded to police custody.

20231128168782