INDIA

CBI arrests chief Controller of East Central Railway in bribery case

The CBI on Friday arrested a Chief Controller of East Central Railway, in Bihar’s Hajipur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Abhay Kumar on the charges of demanding Rs three lakh bribe from a man for arranging a peon’s job for his son in the railways.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of accused. The accused will be produced before the designated Court,” said the CBI.

