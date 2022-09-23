INDIA

CBI arrests Delhi Police SI on bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector posted at Jaffarpur Kalan for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man in lieu of settling a land dispute.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the Ved Prakash, the SI posted at Police Station Jaffarpur Kalan, District Dwarka, Delhi on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 50,000 from the victim for helping with a complaint pending against him besides settling a land dispute in his favour.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in the national capital which had led to the recovery of a few things.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Designated Court, Delhi.

