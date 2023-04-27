INDIA

CBI arrests Delhi Police woman ASI in bribery case

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a woman Assistant Sub Inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly demanding Rs 7.5 lakh as bribe from a woman to hush up her husband’s matter.

The accused woman ASI was identified as Seema Devi, posted with Cyber Police Station of Outer North district.

A senior CBI official said that they registered a case on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 7.5 lakh from a woman to hush up the case of cyber crime against her husband.

Later the accused agreed to accept Rs one lakh. Meanwhile, the victim approached the CBI and got lodged an FIR.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

