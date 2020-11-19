Canindia News

CBI arrests Food & Supply dept Asst Commissioner over bribery

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Food & Supply Department Assistant Commissioner and a contractual employee for accepting bribe worth Rs 1 lakh.
The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused on Thursday and will produced them before the concerned court on November 20.
A case was registered against the accused on a complaint.
It was alleged that the public servant demanded an amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh as illegal gratification for revoking suspension of license of fair price shop of the complainant.
–IANS
–IANS

