The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi for allegedly sharing classified information of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with intelligence agencies of foreign nations, including Pakistan.

He will be produced before a CBI court later in the day and the probe agency is likely to seek his custodial remand.

“Raghuvanshi was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information. He collected minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country’s classified communications/ information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and shared this classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries,” a CBI official said.

The CBI had registered the case on December 9, 2022, under Section 3 of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), after receiving a complaint from the DRDO.

The agency also conducted raids at 12 locations, including Delhi-NCR and Jaipur. in this connection at the premises of the accused and others.

During investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from Raghuvanshi’s possession.

Further probe is underway.

20230517-125603